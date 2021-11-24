Crown Price Tops $0.0547 on Major Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $13,541.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,187.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.63 or 0.01050272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.00269889 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00025915 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,510,698 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

