Crowns Trading Up 16.6% Over Last Week (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 24th. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can now be bought for about $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crowns has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00045711 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.34 or 0.00240764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00088044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011900 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

