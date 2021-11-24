Crypterium Market Capitalization Tops $23.40 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $23.40 million and $3.96 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypterium Profile

CRPT is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,732,618 coins and its circulating supply is 81,735,067 coins. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

