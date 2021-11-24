CryptEx Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for $12.82 or 0.00022814 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $3,791.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

