CRYPTO20 Trading 1.6% Higher This Week (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $212.82 million and approximately $42,608.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for $5.32 or 0.00009209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.00240455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00087532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,987,740 coins. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

