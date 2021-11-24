CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) 1-Day Volume Tops $48.00

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 47.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 89.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $41,364.53 and $48.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00073353 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000830 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

