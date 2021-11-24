CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $80,323,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,696,600 shares of company stock valued at $191,821,107 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $81,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that CS Disco will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

