CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 9,522 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total transaction of $1,320,606.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CSW Industrials stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.94. 15,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,623. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.59.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CSWI. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 551,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,292,000 after purchasing an additional 178,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 415,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,246,000 after purchasing an additional 175,112 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 99,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 960,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,798,000 after purchasing an additional 70,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,729 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.
