Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Trading Up 7.9%

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) shares were up 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 28,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 993,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Cue Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

