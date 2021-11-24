CUE Protocol (CUE) Market Capitalization Hits $129,856.33

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for $17.05 or 0.00029790 BTC on exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $129,856.33 and $222.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

