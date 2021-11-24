Curate Price Reaches $4.52 (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last week, Curate has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for about $4.52 or 0.00008005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a total market cap of $37.74 million and $1.51 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Curate alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00046639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00248195 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,664,455.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00045163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00087264 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,343,832 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.