CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $40.25 million and approximately $287.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.65 or 0.00204284 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00036364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.90 or 0.00798393 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00016159 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00076537 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 154,562,807 coins and its circulating supply is 150,562,807 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

