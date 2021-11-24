CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $93.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $96.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.70. The firm has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.