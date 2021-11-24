CyberMiles Hits Market Cap of $6.93 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $6.93 million and $623,617.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.91 or 0.00366879 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,313.31 or 0.99370449 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00036955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00052049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

