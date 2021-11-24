D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to post sales of $7.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.06 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $5.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $33.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.87 billion to $36.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $36.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.85 billion to $40.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow D.R. Horton.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.