Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Up 4.6%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s share price rose 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $22.81. Approximately 6,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,290,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

DADA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,756,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,008,000 after purchasing an additional 559,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,967,000 after buying an additional 161,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 224.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after buying an additional 1,501,212 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after buying an additional 854,125 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after buying an additional 809,892 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

