DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Hits One Day Volume of $711,438.00

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. DAFI Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.84 million and approximately $711,438.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAFI Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.77 or 0.00246427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00087605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,092,548 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAFI Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAFI Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAFI Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAFI Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAFI Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.