Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Trading Down 1.8%

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.45. 14,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 32,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24.

About Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY)

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

