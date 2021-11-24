Daktronics (DAKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter.
DAKT opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $223.61 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.66. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47.
About Daktronics
Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.
