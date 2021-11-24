Daktronics (DAKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter.

DAKT opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $223.61 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.66. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 53,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

