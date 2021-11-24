Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will post $7.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.90 billion. Danaher posted sales of $6.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $29.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.95 billion to $29.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $30.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.64 billion to $31.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

DHR stock opened at $313.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.45 and a 200-day moving average of $292.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

