Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Perkins Coie Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $313.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.29. The firm has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

