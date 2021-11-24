Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DANOY. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Danone alerts:

DANOY opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. Danone has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.