DAOstack Price Tops $0.0744 on Major Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $147,981.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,189.76 or 0.98844895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00052062 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00041478 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.39 or 0.00529550 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

