Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.26 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $9.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $9.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.35.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,937 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.