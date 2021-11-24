Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.26 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $9.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $9.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.35.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,937 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

