Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Shares Down 0.1%

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) shares traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 9,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 62,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $9,396,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $9,547,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 67.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 430,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 173,704 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 150.8% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 372,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 223,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,174,000. 51.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

