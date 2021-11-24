Datamine (DAM) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 46.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last week, Datamine has traded 80.9% higher against the dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $749,514.41 and $24,922.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.56 or 0.00395030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00015672 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001405 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $684.43 or 0.01182950 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,332,874 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

