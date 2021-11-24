Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 87,523 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Datto worth $10,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Datto by 166.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Datto by 4,878.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Datto by 27.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Datto during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datto during the first quarter worth $209,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSP opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.36. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $30.42.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

In other news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $96,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $424,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,308 shares of company stock worth $2,132,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

