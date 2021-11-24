DAV Coin Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.89 or 0.00367021 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,428.88 or 0.98673159 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00036423 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00052230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001669 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.