Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 516.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

PLAY opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

