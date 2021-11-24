David A. B. Brown Acquires 55,778 Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Director David A. B. Brown purchased 55,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $200,800.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of OTCMKTS WLMS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 48,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,836. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $94.08 million, a PE ratio of 90.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02.
Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.
