David Baszucki Sells 27,140 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00.

NYSE RBLX traded up $9.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28,029,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,402,313. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.18. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Truist decreased their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,056,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

