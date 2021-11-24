David Helgason Sells 67,554 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason sold 67,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $12,188,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of U stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,003,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,664. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.86 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.07.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

