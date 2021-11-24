David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.31, for a total transaction of $2,644,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $2,073,450.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, David M. Obstler sold 1,704 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $232,323.36.

DDOG stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.30. 124,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,287.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.07. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 13.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 69,768 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Datadog by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Datadog by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.