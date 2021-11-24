Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Achieves Market Cap of $238.20 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.33 or 0.00005815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $238.20 million and $24.34 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 71,582,903 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

