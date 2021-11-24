DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.65

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.65 and last traded at $75.65, with a volume of 309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DCCPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.17.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

