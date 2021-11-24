DCC plc to Issue Dividend of $1.13 (OTCMKTS:DCCPY)

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.1259 per share on Monday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.
Shares of OTCMKTS DCCPY remained flat at $$41.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. DCC has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.50.
