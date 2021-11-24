DEAPcoin (DEP) Trading Up 184.5% This Week

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 25.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 184.5% higher against the US dollar. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $179.52 million and $43.96 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00251327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,648,262.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00045217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00087140 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,264,238,722 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.