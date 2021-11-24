Decentral Games Hits Market Capitalization of $161.45 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $161.45 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $465.67 or 0.00814978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067129 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00071198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00087651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,219.32 or 0.07384294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,009.66 or 0.99773388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,695 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

