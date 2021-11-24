Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 49% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market cap of $14,081.91 and approximately $3.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00068338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00071094 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,186.95 or 0.07393075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00086441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,443.53 or 0.99664675 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp . The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Trading

