Decentralized Machine Learning Market Cap Reaches $656,908.04 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 97.4% against the dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $656,908.04 and approximately $2,583.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

