Deeper Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $180.51 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $180.51 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00067625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00071951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00087885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,290.87 or 0.07424436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,991.36 or 1.00341597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

