DeFi Yield Protocol Trading Down 6.1% This Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $12.25 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00067161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00071169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,182.22 or 0.07355833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00086350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,696.65 or 0.99720046 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,337,057 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

