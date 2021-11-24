Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Brokerages predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will post $2.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the highest is $3.35 billion. Delek US reported sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $10.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $10.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $13.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS.

DK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

DK stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. Delek US has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,626 shares of company stock worth $7,718,460 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

