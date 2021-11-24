Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 392 ($5.12) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 333 ($4.35). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 363.40 ($4.75).

Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 307.40 ($4.02) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 298.73. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 396.80 ($5.18). The company has a market cap of £5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

