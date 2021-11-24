Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 302.90 ($3.96) and last traded at GBX 302.90 ($3.96). Approximately 2,777,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,630,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.92).

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 393 ($5.13) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 349 ($4.56).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a PE ratio of -26.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 298.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

