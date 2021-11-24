Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of DROOF opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.20.
Deliveroo Company Profile
