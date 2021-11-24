Deltec Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.5% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:TSM opened at $121.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $96.02 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $629.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.60 and its 200 day moving average is $116.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.