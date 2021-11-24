Deltec Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC raised its position in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $675,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $281,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Baidu by 254.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $1,673,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Erste Group lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.94.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $150.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.00. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

