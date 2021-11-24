Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,585 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $246.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.47 and a 200-day moving average of $270.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus decreased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.