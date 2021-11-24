Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 850 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 0.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,016.93.

MELI stock opened at $1,285.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 808.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,602.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,591.31. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,262.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

